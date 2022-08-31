AmaWheelaBoys to represent Africa at IWBF Men’s U23 World Championships The Sasol U23 AmaWheelaBoys team is one of 12 teams from across the world who will compete in the U23 World Championship at the Sports Complex of the Prince of Songkla University in Phuket, Thailand. Disability awareness

Wheelchair basketball

AmaWheelaBoys

International Wheelchair Basketball Federation JOHANNESBURG – The national wheelchair basketball team will represent South Africa at the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Men’s U23 World Championships in Phuket, Thailand, from 7-16 September. The Sasol U23 AmaWheelaBoys team is one of 12 teams from across the world who will compete in the U23 World Championship at the Sports Complex of the Prince of Songkla University in Phuket, Thailand. “We are beaming with excitement as we bid the Sasol AmaWheelaBoys farewell for their trip to Phuket, Thailand, where they will represent the country at the IWBF World Wheelchair Basketball Championships. We are thrilled that through the years we have been witnessing new talent joining the team and we are fully behind the squad that Head Coach Trooper Johnson and his technical team have put together,” said Sasol’s Sponsorship Manager Dean Somerset. We entered into a partnership with @amawheelaBBall

in 2007 as sponsor of the mens national team.



The aim, which in 2019 was extended to the Womens team, is to raise the profile of disabled sport in South Africa and to develop the sport of wheelchair basketball https://t.co/mBKZD8TaQT Sasol (@SasolSA) August 29, 2022 The teams at the Men’s U23 World Championships have been split into two groups for the preliminary stages. Brazil, Spain, Turkey, Japan, France and Canada will compete in Group A. Whilst in Group B – the USA, Germany, Israel, Australia, South Africa, and Thailand will battle it out for a place in the next phase. “We really appreciate that Sasol has also invested in our youth program," said WBSA Director of High-Performance Coaching Gerry Smith. The top four teams from each group will advance to the knockout stages of the quarter-finals, the semi-finals, and the medal games. “The AmaWheelaBoys are proof that anything is possible when the right effort is put in, despite obstacles or challenges met along the way. This team has lived up to our ambitious mantra of 'live the impossible'. We are equally proud that through our backing, these athletes can live their dreams and showcase their talents on world stages,” said Somerset I have no doubt that the team will perform to their absolute best and leave it all on the court in Thailand, Gerry Smith: WBSA Director of High Performance Coaching. pic.twitter.com/m5P38GozxK wheelchairbasketball (@amawheelaBBall) August 29, 2022

Sasol has been a partner to Wheelchair Basketball South Africa (WBSA) since 2007. The partnership has seen Sasol supporting the men’s national team and has recently been extended to include the women’s national team.

“I have no doubt that the team will perform to their absolute best and leave it all on the court in Thailand,” said Smith.

Team SA, who are Africa Zone Champions, will play their first clash of the tournament against hosts Thailand on Thursday 8 September. The team will be hoping to make it to the final, which will take place on 16 September.

“WBSA is delighted with the progress of our young warriors as they embark on their toughest assignment yet at the 2022 IWBF U23 World Championships in Thailand. We are under no illusion that the World Championships will not be extremely difficult, but we know that the work put in by the boys and the efforts of our Head Coach Trooper Johnson, leading up to this tournament will stand them in good stead and they will live it all on the court. On behalf of all at WBSA we wish the team all the very best,” said WBSA Director Gerry Smith.