ActionSA takes issue with Da Gama’s ‘niceness' as he faces no confidence vote

Da Gama is facing a no confidence vote in council on Wednesday, brought by minority parties, and the African National Congress (ANC).

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s coalition partner, Action South Africa, has raised its own grievances with the leadership of Johannesburg council speaker Vasco da Gama.

Da Gama is facing a no confidence vote in council on Wednesday, brought by minority parties, and the African National Congress (ANC).

He is accused of bias and interfering with procurement processes.

In a build up to the no confidence vote, councillors have been addressing items on today’s ordinary council meeting agenda.

The motion of no confidence is the very last item on the agenda.

Even though the governing coalition, which occupies 140 seats - is set to vote against the motion, ActionSA - which is a member of the group, has flagged its own grievances against Da Gama.

Caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni said: “We have said to him that, yes you are a kind man, but your niceness must end when you come here. We’ve had instances in this chamber where women have been hurt and kicked around and it was because of this ineffectiveness we have seen”.

A win for the ANC and other minority parties is unlikely, but the parties will go ahead with tabling the motion.