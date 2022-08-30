Zulu concerned about alarming number of teen mothers in the Western Cape

The minister said it was the government's constitutional mandate to provide funding for people who are in need and therefore, no one has the right to judge teenage mothers who want to support their children.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu put the focus on teenage pregnancy during an oversight visit in Khayelitsha.

She said most grant recipients in the Western Cape are young mothers.

Zulu said while it’s the government’s responsibility to provide social grants to South Africans, she was concerned about a large number of child support grant beneficiaries.

The minister said they now need to work together with the departments of health and education, and other NGOs, to encourage teenagers to avoid becoming parents when they are not ready.

“75% of the grants that are paid here is to child support grants. The issue is about who is giving birth to these children,” explained Zulu.

The minister said it was the government's constitutional mandate to provide funding for people who are in need and therefore, no one has the right to judge teenage mothers who want to support their children.

CONTRACEPTIONS ‘MOST OUT OF STOCK MEDICATION’

At the same time, a new report from the Stop Stockouts Project has revealed that contraception is the most ‘out of stock’ medication in public clinics.

The initiative monitors and reports on medicine and vaccine shortages, and stockouts, at primary healthcare facilities.

Its latest report details a survey that found that while medicine stockouts have declined, stockouts of contraceptives represent 40% of those still being reported.

Of the 14,815 patients who participated in the survey, a total of 1,018 - representing 6.9% - said in the past three months they, or someone they knew, had left the facility without what they came there for, due to stockouts or a short supply.

Of these, 387 or 40%, said they had come there for contraception.

Injectables and oral medications were the specific types of contraception that were most commonly out of stock. But there were also reports of implants, condoms and intrauterine devices being unavailable.

According to the survey, almost 60% of the healthcare workers surveyed - who reported contraceptive stockouts - said they had recommended switching to an alternative.

As the researchers explain though, this isn’t a sustainable solution. They say if alternatives are not carefully used, it can increase the risk of pregnancy, as well as create interpersonal problems for patients whose partners don’t know they’re on birth control.