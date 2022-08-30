Why Itumeleng Khune isn't done yet

Arguably the best player of his generation, there were doubts about whether he should continue playing into his 16th season with Amakhosi. There were grumbles amongst the club’s supporters, suggesting he should retire and take up a non-playing role at Naturena.

Itumeleng Khune rolled back the years in Sunday’s MTN quarter final against Stellenbosch FC and showed the ability that has made him a mainstay at Kaizer Chiefs.

Khune fell down the pecking order at the club where he’s a living legend - owing to the form of Bruce Bvuma. And when Arthur Zwane took up the head coaching position, the idea of Khune moving across to the coaching staff wasn’t laughable.

After his heroics in the Cape at the weekend, Zwane has made it abundantly clear that Khune has future at the club, and a has a critical position to play both on and off the field.

“It’s good to have him back and we look forward to seeing the Itu that showed hunger and desire. This is the Itu that I know, this is the Itu that I want to see. We have assembled a team of youngsters with few senior members, Itu will play a prominent role to help these boys settle in quickly,” said Zwane.

His appearance at the Danie Craven Stadium enshrined him in club history as the only player to have played in 16 consecutive seasons in the PSL. And though his best days may be behind him, Khune has showed that he’s not done yet. Not by a long shot.