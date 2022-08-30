The Sharks and SA Harvest partner to fight food insecurity in KZN

A warehouse, which is located at Hollywoodbets Kings Park stadium, allows the two organisations to increase relief efforts to areas affected by the KwaZulu-Natal floods and the 2021 July riots.

JOHANNESBURG – Local Rugby team, The Sharks, have donated 500m² of warehouse space to hunger relief organisation SA Harvest.

The warehouse, which is located at Hollywoodbets Kings Park stadium, allows the two organisations to increase relief efforts to areas affected by the KwaZulu-Natal floods and the 2021 July riots.

Alan Browde, SA Harvest's CEO, said the added warehouse space will double storage capacity, and save food which would otherwise go to waste.

“This means we have the potential to house sufficient stock to deliver a million meals at any point in time. SA Harvest’s model is based on the premise, that if we can, redirect some of the 13 million tonnes of perfectly edible, nutritious food that goes to waste every year in South Africa,’’ explained Browde.

The organisation delivered over 287,958 meals to beneficiaries in KwaZulu-Natal during August 2022.

SA Harvest says their vision is to keep filling the warehouse with donations of rescued food, from every part of the food chain, where waste occurs. "The problem in South Africa is not a lack of food, it is a system that deprives millions of people access to affordable nutritious food," said Browde.

While their strategy aims to reduce immediate hunger, systemic initiatives that will help end hunger is also a focus of the organisation. “The bigger picture is, of course, to end hunger and to stop the cycle of charity,” Browde explained.

Sharks CEO Dr Eduard Coetzee said the three-year agreement will amplify their hunger relief efforts in Zululand and KZN: “The Sharks have welcomed SA Harvest to Hollywoodbets Kings Park by building a permanent warehouse for SA Harvest to operate from’’.

SA Harvest hopes to expand relief efforts beyond KwaZulu-Natal and spread into the Eastern Cape. “We have realised that our geographic expansion is ideally achieved organically, by growing our existing branches into larger hubs,” said Coetzee.