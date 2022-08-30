Stats SA: Close to 1 million housebreakings recorded in 2021/22 Housebreakings increased in the country over the period under review, with close to 1 million households experiencing the incidents in 2021/2022. Stats SA

House break-ins

Housebreakings JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa (SA) said more people in the country experienced crime in the past 12 months with many households feeling less safe. Housebreakings increased in the country over the period under review, with close to 1 million households experiencing incidents in 2021/2022. Stats SA released the victims of crime report on Tuesday, showing that crime levels were continuing to climb across several categories. Households that experienced Housebreaking increased by 21,5% in 2021/22 from 2020/21. Join #StatsSA on @RadioTurf at 13h00 as we unpack the recently-released Victims of #Crime Survey for 2021/22.

South Africa has battled a crime crisis for decades with interventions by the police appearing effective in addressing the challenge.

In the report, Stats SA flagged data that is detailed in the governance, public safety, and justice survey which showed that more people feel unsafe walking alone in their neighbourhoods during the day.

The number of individuals affected by crime also increased, except with street robberies, which dropped during 2021/2022.

The sense of insecurity could be rooted in the fact that experiences of crime by households went up for housebreaking, home robberies, assault, and murder.

Murder incidents increased from 11,000 in 2020/2021 to 20,000 in the year being reviewed.

About 42% of households are headed by women in the country - this is where housebreaking, the most common crime committed in households, was mostly experienced.