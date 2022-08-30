Staff forced to carry IDs amidst protests, says Kalafong Hospital CEO

Protesters believed to be affiliated with Operation Dudula have been picketing outside the hospital in Tshwane.

JOHANNESBURG - Kalafong Hospital CEO Sello Matjila said staff were forced to carry their IDs amid a protest over the influx of foreign nationals at the healthcare facility.

They're up in arms over foreign nationals accessing the healthcare facility, accusing them of draining resources at the hospital.

Matjila said patients and staff entering the hospital have been harassed by the protesters who want to see proof of nationality.

He said foreign patients have been turned away.

"Our staff have no free movement I mean even during the day I imagine that if someone wants to go buy food just across the hospital they can not do that any more because this group is just lurking outside the hospital."

Matjila said that the police were deployed to the hospital amid fears the protest could turn violent.