Springboks ring 8 changes for Australia test

The fleet-footed Damian Willemse will start at flyhalf and Canan Moodie will make his international debut after Handre Pollard, Lukhanyo Am and Pieter-Steph du Toit were ruled out due to knee injuries while Elton Jantjies also misses out on selection after injuring his hand.

The Springboks have made a staggering eight changes to their starting line up for Saturday’s Rugby Championship Test against Australia in Sydney.

The matchday squad is the latest Bok team that will attempt to break the nine-year winless streak against the Wallabies at home.

The fleet-footed Damian Willemse will start at flyhalf and Canan Moodie will make his international debut after Handre Pollard, Lukhanyo Am and Pieter-Steph du Toit were ruled out due to knee injuries while Elton Jantjies will also miss out on selection after injuring his hand.

“With both flyhalves injured, Damian was the natural choice at number 10 where he has slotted in for us a lot. He is also becoming a settled player in our team with over 20 Test caps to his name,” said Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said

Hooker Joseph Dweba struggled in his two appearances against New Zeland and Australia and has been ditched with Deon Fourie providing cover on the bench while Malcolm Marx takes over the number two jersey.

Willie Le Roux makes a welcome return at fullback while at right wing, Moodie replaces Warrick Gelant, who’ll take up a place amongst the substitutes. Jesse Kriel is in for Am and the other change in the backline at scrumhalf, where Jaden Hendrikse takes over from Faf de Klerk.

Prop Steven Kitshoff a earn starts in a new-look front row with Marx and Frans Malherbe, while Jasper Wiese takes over at No 8 from Duane Vermeulen, who will provide an impact off the bench.

“We let ourselves down in the last two games and we are determined to rectify that this week and change our fortunes in Australia. We’ll prepare as well as possible this week to stay in the hunt for the title. This week is a final for us to stay in the competition and we are expecting Australia to be just as desperate, but so are we,” Nienaber added.

Springbok team to face Australia in Sydney:

15 – Willie le Roux

14 – Canan Moodie

13 – Jesse Kriel

11 – Makazole Mapimpi

9 – Jaden Hendrikse

8 – Jasper Wiese

7 – Franco Mostert

6 - Siya Kolisi (captain)

5 – Lood de Jager

4 – Eben Etzebeth

3 – Frans Malherbe

2 - Malcolm Marx

1 – Steven Kitshoff

Replacements:

16 – Deon Fourie

17 – Ox Nche

18 – Trevor Nyakane

19 – Kwagga Smith

20 – Duane Vermeulen

21 – Cobus Reinach

22 – Frans Steyn

23 – Warrick Gelant