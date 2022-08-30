Sam Mbatha's murder puts spotlight on hate crimes says advocacy group

Mbatha’s murder shocked the nation after his remains were found in a burnt-out car in Klipgat, just 40km from Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - LGBTQI+ advocacy group Iranti said the brutal slaying of activist Sam Mbatha puts the spotlight on burgeoning hate crime.

The group has called for the Hate Crimes Bill to be urgently signed into law.

Speaking on the sidelines of Mbatha's murder trial, the organisation said the bill will assist courts when it comes to homophobic murders. The case was postponed to 26 September, in the North West High Court, sitting in Ga-Rankuwa.

Four men were arrested for the murder. But before the trial could get underway, charges were withdrawn against one of the men, due to a lack of evidence. Police said the men were found with the murder weapon - a bloodied axe.

Iranti acting program manager, Nomsa Manzini, said the queer community is suffering and the justice system is simply not providing the necessary support to protect LGBTQI+ members.

"As LGBTQI+ members we continue to suffer in the hands of community members, and the justice system. And as Iranti, we feel that this should be taken as a matter of urgency - that the discussion of the Hate Crimes Bill is signed off and put into law," said Manzini.

The program manager added that they hope justice prevails.