SA not a xenophobic country, says Ramaphosa during Parly Q&A session

But he said migration must follow legal prescripts.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday afternoon told MPs in the National Assembly that South Africa is not xenophobic. The comment was made during a question-and-answer session.

The President added that migration must follow legal prescripts. Ramaphosa said many people enter South Africa legally, and have a right to do so - just as South Africans travel to other parts of the continent to trade, conduct business or invest.

“South Africa is quite welcoming, and we are saying that rule of law, legality has to be observed as it is the case in any other country around the world, but also specifically on our own continent. As we integrate our continent from a trade and investment point of view, we also recognise that there will be movement of people,” elaborated Ramaphosa.

The sitting has been marred by continuous interjections from the EFF, who want him to disregard the order of questions.

Party members earlier raised several issues that they wanted addressed first. Chief among those was the fact that Ramaphosa was not physically present in the house.

The EFF has called for the sitting to be postponed, until all MPs can meet in the same venue.