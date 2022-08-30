Rights group expects more victims of sexual assault to come forward

On Monday, the man made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg High Court on over 700 charges, including rape, sex trafficking and child porn.

JOHANNESBURG - Rights group Women and Men Against Child Abuse said it expected more victims of sexual assault and child pornography to come forward once the co-accused of lawyer Paul Kennedy was named.

He and Kennedy, a renowned human rights lawyer, were set to stand trial when Kennedy died earlier this year.

The man who cannot be named before he pleads is suspected of having raped and abused several boys during his reign of terror.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse have been at the forefront of this case.

They were in court on Monday hoping to get a pretrial date set in this matter.

"This is a humungous case I mean we are looking at 731 charges. This is going to take a long time but it needs to start, it needs to happen with the appointment of an attorney. We hope shortly after that we'll have a pretrial and we did see advocate Dube already requesting the 16 January for 2 weeks. The judge made it clear that he is going to be needed for longer than that" said founder Miranda Jordan.

The matter has been postponed to next week for pretrial proceedings and for the accused to be provided with a new private lawyer by the state.