Ramaphosa to answer burning questions on Phala Phala farm, illegal immigration

As pressure mounts for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down, leaders of opposition parties in Parliament, will likely leave no stone unturned with regards to queries about the Phala Phala farm saga.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to appear before the National Assembly on Tuesday, to answer a series of questions from Members of Parliament (MPs). The Phala Phala farm saga is expected to dominate the Q&A session.

Earlier this month, opposition parties held a media briefing where they called for Ramaphosa to step down, to make way for a full investigation into the burglary at his Limpopo farm.

Below is the list of questions that will be posed to the President.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen will be focusing his question on gender-based violence against women and children.

With reference to the commitment he made during his State of the Nation Address on 10 February 2022, that the Government would be intensifying the fight against gender-based violence and femicide through the implementation of the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, and in light of the fact that the number and frequency of gender-based crimes committed in the Republic have increased rather than decreased since then, what are the relevant details of the steps he will take in addition to the implementation of the specified plan to ensure that (a) women and girls are protected from gender-based violence and (b) perpetrators of gender-based crimes are prosecuted swiftly? John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

Illegal immigration will also take a centre stage.

West village in Krugersdorp was recently rocked by violence as residents took to the streets in protest against high crime levels and illegal miners.

Police arrested 80 illegal miners in Krugersdorp, after a group of eight women, were gang raped.

In view of the growing challenge of illegal migration, which poses an increasing security risk and the proposal to review the immigration laws considering the African Union Agenda 2063 of socio-economic integration of the continent in bringing about an environment of legality, what are the engagements he has with other leaders on the continent, especially in the Southern African Development Community region, to address the challenges of illegal migration? Mosa Chabane, Member of Parliament - African National Congress

In light of the rising levels of social ills and violence, such as the recent tragic death of 21 teenagers in the Eastern Cape, the eight women who were raped after a media shoot and the gang rape incident in Kagiso, how will the outcomes of the Presidential Social Sector Summit (a) propel efforts to forge a social compact that negate social ills and (b) promote shared values in the family unit and broader society? Nonkosi Mvana, Member of Parliament - African National Congress

The security cluster failed to stop the 2021 July unrest that rocked Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal last year, following the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma. Parties have questions about the matter.

Whether he intends to act on the concerns raised in a warning instruction by the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) (details furnished), warning that the situation in the Republic of South Africa is gradually deteriorating into unrest due to criminality that is taking place within the borders and exacerbated by a perceived lack of action from the security forces to combat criminality; if not, why not; if so, (a) does such an act include his authorization of the deployment of the SANDF to assist the SA Police Service to contain further unrest and (b) what are the further relevant details? Kenneth Meshoe, Leader - African Christian Democratic Party

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson, Sinawo Tambo, and the president of the African Transformation Movement (ATM), Vuyo Zungula, have accused the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) of delaying tactics in the Phala Phala farm burglary probe.

Whether, notwithstanding the ongoing investigations by the Hawks and the Acting Public Protector, he has considered it prudent to take the nation into his confidence on the serious allegations surrounding his Phala Phala farm (details furnished), by accounting to the people of South Africa and speaking on the specified issue in the National Assembly, where the elected representatives of the people can engage him on the scandal that has divided the country and caused immeasurable harm to the reputation of the Republic; Vuyo Zungula, leader - African Transformation Movement

Whether with the benefit of hindsight, he has found that he could have responded differently to the serious allegations surrounding him with regard to the entire saga around his Phala Phala farm? Vuyo Zungula, leader - African Transformation Movement

Other questions to the President will be Eskom related matters.

Given that the major constraint to scaling up renewables is that the grid is not reconfigured for renewables and that reliability maintenance requires the switching off of the plants for a few months at a time, how will (a) the doubled Bid Window 6 renewables, supply energy to the grid that in its current configuration is designed for Eskom power plants and (b) the reliability maintenance be carried out without resulting in higher stages of load shedding? Mikateko Mahlaule, Member of Parliament - African National Congress

