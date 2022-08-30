Ramaphosa: SANDF could be called to assist in fighting illegal mining

In July, eight women were gang raped - allegedly by a group of illegal miners - in Krugersdorp on the West Rand.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) should remain alert, in case it's needed in the fight against illegal mining. He was speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, during a question and answer session.

Police began conducting multiple raids in the area where at least 120 people were arrested on charges relating to being in the country illegally.

Police Minister Bheki Cele had announced earlier this month that a specialised unit to combat the rampant crime and illegal mining of abandoned mines, west of Johannesburg, had been deployed.

He said efforts were in place to improve the criminal justice system, adding that law enforcement agencies should collaborate.

“The national security council agreed on further action to tackle illegal mining, and that the SANDF could be called upon to support the South African Police Service should it be required,” said Cele.

He also added that progress was also being witnessed in the fight against gender-based violence.