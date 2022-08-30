Go

Ramaphosa's Q&A in Parliament delayed due to EFF’s continued interjections

Party members have raised several issues that they want addressed first. Chief among those was the fact that Ramaphosa was not physically present in the house.

EFF Parliamentary Caucus led by party deputy president Floyd Shivambu and national chairperson Veronica Mente on Tuesday 30 August 2022. Picture: Economic Freedom Fighters/Twitter.
30 August 2022 15:57

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s question and answer session in the National Assembly was delayed for almost an hour on Tuesday afternoon, following continued interjections from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The EFF has called for the sitting to be postponed, until all MPs can meet in the same venue.

They also want the house to first debate a report on an investigation, into the forced removal of EFF MPs from the chamber, during the president's budget vote debate in June.

EFF leader Julius Malema said: “The way we are constituted is extremely wrong. There are no longer COVID-19 restrictions, postpone the sitting, arrange a proper venue and allow all of us to come under one roof”.

The President has apologised for participating virtually, saying he wanted to tend to his wife who's had a medical procedure, after the sitting.

