Ramaphosa's Q&A in Parliament delayed due to EFF’s continued interjections
Party members have raised several issues that they want addressed first. Chief among those was the fact that Ramaphosa was not physically present in the house.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s question and answer session in the National Assembly was delayed for almost an hour on Tuesday afternoon, following continued interjections from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).
Party members have raised several issues that they want addressed first. Chief among those was the fact that Ramaphosa was not physically present in the house.
The EFF has called for the sitting to be postponed, until all MPs can meet in the same venue.
Must WatchEconomic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 30, 2022
CIC @Julius_S_Malema on the National Assembly Plenary
-All we are asking is that let this Parliament be postponed today, and there must be a proper sitting of all members of parliament under one roof so we can hold the executive accountable.#EFFInParliament pic.twitter.com/abCtLWGdHu
Must WatchEconomic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 30, 2022
National Chairperson @veronica_mente at the National Assembly Plenary
-We are going to have a problem, if we as women in parliament are being harassed and violated by men and they open counter chargers#EFFInParliament pic.twitter.com/VczgPF9bGm
They also want the house to first debate a report on an investigation, into the forced removal of EFF MPs from the chamber, during the president's budget vote debate in June.
EFF leader Julius Malema said: “The way we are constituted is extremely wrong. There are no longer COVID-19 restrictions, postpone the sitting, arrange a proper venue and allow all of us to come under one roof”.
The President has apologised for participating virtually, saying he wanted to tend to his wife who's had a medical procedure, after the sitting.
WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa answers questions in Parliament