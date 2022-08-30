Ramaphosa's Q&A in Parliament delayed due to EFF’s continued interjections

Party members have raised several issues that they want addressed first. Chief among those was the fact that Ramaphosa was not physically present in the house.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s question and answer session in the National Assembly was delayed for almost an hour on Tuesday afternoon, following continued interjections from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The EFF has called for the sitting to be postponed, until all MPs can meet in the same venue.