Qualifier Galan stuns Tsitsipas at US Open on ninth match point

NEW YORK - Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was knocked out of the US Open in the first round on Monday, defeated by Colombian qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan on a dramatic ninth match point.

Galan, ranked 94 in the world, won 6-0, 6-1, 3-6, 7-5 as Tsitsipas's miserable record in New York continued with the Greek having never got past the third round.

Galan, making his main draw debut at the tournament, will face Australia's Jordan Thompson for a place in the last 32.

"I am super happy," said the 26-year-old Galan.

"When he started to play better, I became more nervous.

"But I managed to regain my composure and, even though I lost the third set, I felt that I was playing better and better."