Police aircraft crash at Rand Airport leaves five people dead, one injured

A sixth person has been flown to hospital in a critical condition.

JOHANNESBURG - A police aircraft has crashed at Germiston’s Rand Airport, leaving five people dead.

A sixth person has been flown to hospital in a critical condition.

National South African Police Service spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said: “The South African Police Service can sadly confirm that one of its fixed wing aircrafts has crashed at the Rand Airport in Gauteng at half past two this afternoon. On board were five passengers and the pilot. All five passengers have sadly lost their lives and the pilot has been critically injured and has been taken to a nearby hospital for further medical care. Authorities are on scene to establish the cause of the accident."