Phala Phala looms large as Ramaphosa prepares to face off with MPs

Opposition parties failed to get details from Ramaphosa during his budget vote debate in June.

CAPE TOWN - The spectre of the Phala Phala looms as President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to face off with Members of Parliament yet again about the burglary at his Limpopo farm.

Opposition parties failed to get details from Ramaphosa during his budget vote debate in June.

Even though the African Transformation Movement has succeeded in starting a Section 89 process against him, it’s not giving up on pressing him for answers.

Ramaphosa will return to Parliament on Tuesday for one of two question sessions this term.

He has so far remained mum on details about the theft of foreign exchange at his Phala Phala farm in February 2020, citing due process.

Political parties have until Thursday to nominate experts to sit on a panel that will consider the veracity of the evidence that could lead to an inquiry.

But the ATM wants him to take the country into his confidence despite investigations by the Hawks and the Office of the Public Protector.

Ramaphosa will also be faced with questions on illegal migration, gender-based violence and renewable energy.

"The president will also outline the importance of the recent presidential social sector summit in enabling civil society to be effective in tackling poverty and inequality as part of the national effort to overcome the many social ills that confront communities," said presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance has accused speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula of shielding the Ramaphosa from answering a question it submitted on the binding nature of recommendations of the Zondo commission of inquiry.

But the speaker said that the question was submitted too late to determine compliance with the rules, and to give the president enough time to prepare a response.