Operational Dudula still turning away ‘illegal migrants’ from Kalafong

The group reportedly turned away patients who they believed were undocumented foreign nationals, claiming they are draining the country's resources.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of Operation Dudula movement are standing guard at the gates of Kalafong Hospital in atteridgeville following minor disruptions to the facilities operations earlier.

This was despite an interdict by the High Court in Pretoria preventing them from protesting outside the health facility.

A handful Operation Dudula members have the Kalafong Hospital on tenterhooks amid threats the protest against foreign nationals might escalate.

The movement and its affiliates say they can’t stand by while the country's resources are being looted.

They're not backing down despite the interdict against them.

Earlier, the hospital's CEO Sello Matjila was certain law enforcement would be on standby, monitoring the premise but there' no police contingent in sight.

Instead, patients are coming in and out of the narrow gate, signing a register with security personnel unabated.

Operation Dudula has vowed to continue with their picket until the hospital tightens its control measures at the entrance in a bid to channel resources to who they believe is deserving.