NPA will start extradition for process for Gupta-associate Salim Essa

Essa's name features prominently in the state capture report, which exposed the shadowy world of the Gupta family at Transnet.

JOHANNESBURG - The NPA's Investigating Directorate said it will start the extradition process for Gupta-associate Salim Essa.

The directorate's spokesperson, Sindisiwe Seboka, confirmed this following the court appearance of eleven people who are accused of swindling funds from state-owned enterprise Transnet.

Among the high profile arrests were former Transnet group CEO Brian Molefe and CFO Anoj Singh, who were earlier granted R50,000 bail.

The case dates back to 2012 and concerns a R93-million locomotive deal.

The commission found that between 2014 and 2015, two companies - McKinsey and Regiments- were irregularly awarded contracts amounting to R2.2 billion in the space of a year.

Former group CEO Brian Molefe signed off on the deals. Despite his denials, Molefe is accused of being Essa’s point of contact.

The report also found that R7.3 billion in kickbacks was paid to companies controlled by the Guptas and Essa.

Spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said they’re now after Essa. "We have made those commitments to court that no persons will be added but we must also state that we are going to starte the extradiction process of Salim Essa," said Seboka .

The spokesperson said more arrests are imminent.