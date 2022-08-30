NPA believes it has a watertight case against Molefe and Singh

The pair were arrested on Monday and are among eleven that have appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Investigating Directorate believes it has a watertight case against corruption accused Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh.

They face charges of fraud, corruption and the contravention of the Public Finance Management Act linked to a dodgy locomotive deal at Transnet in 2012.

The matter was postponed to 14 October.

The Investigating Directorate's spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said that while investigations were at an advanced stage, the state could not rule out the possibility of new information coming to light.

"Currently, we believe that those particular cases that we are bringing to court stand the test including this particular one however, it's not in our purview in our mandate to then dictate whether they will then be successful in court or not."