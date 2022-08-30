NPA decides to run with second docket in Senzo Meyiwa trial

The second docket has the people who were present in the house when Meyiwa was killed listed as the accused.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority has made a uturn in the Senzo Meyiwa trial – now being open to considering prosecution of the accused in the controversial second docket.

The Bafana Bafana captain was gunned down at the home of his girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo in October 2014.

Five men are being tried for his murder in the Pretoria High Court.

When the lawyer for four of the accused introduced the second docket to the court- the NPA responded by discarding it saying it had been consolidated by a junior advocate and there was no merit to it.

But now in a dramatic twist- the NPA has made a uturn.

"The Gauteng divison has been given mandate to decide on the second docket. It is now being transfered from the Gauteng local divison" spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

In the second docket Kelly Khumalo, her mother Gladness, sister Zandile, her then boyfriend Longwe Twala and two of Meyiwa’s friends are charged with murder.

A neighbour of Khumalo's, Maggie Phiri is also accused of defeating the ends of justice for allegedly clearing up the scene after Meyiwa was shot.

The NPA said it will only decide on whether to prosecute them after the current trial is completed.