DMRE to legitimise small-scale mining to root out zama-zamas

This month saw deadly protests at Gauteng's West Rand where locals attacked so-called zama-zamas.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has acknowledged that poor communication has contributed to increasing frustration in mining communities but said it had plans to remedy this.

This month saw deadly protests at Gauteng's West Rand where locals attacked so-called zama-zamas who are believed to be involved in illegal mining.

The violence – during which at least one person died – was sparked by the gang-rape of eight women on a music video set near a mine dump.

Some viewed the violence as xenophobic, but locals said they were fighting for inclusion in the local artisanal mining economy.

"So we are also asking from the Department of Minerals to say, 'give our own black brother's mining rights'," said a Kagiso councillor, Lebawana Lesotho.

Nqobile Khanyile from the mineral resources department said that the violence was uncalled for as the government has provided opportunities for South Africans to participate in small-scale farming.

"We have then gone further to then publish an artisanal small-scale policy at a high level its going to be focused on getting people who are small-scale miners."

Khanyile said that those interested in artisanal mining could reach out to them for information and funding.