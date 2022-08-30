MEC Mokgethi: No records of forensic probe request from Deokaran

The Democratic Alliance’s Jack Bloom quizzed the MEC on the matter in the Provincial Legislature on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi on Tuesday said the department had no records of an official request for a forensic investigation from the late Babita Deokaran.

This despite a recent News24 investigation which showed the whistle blower flagged around R850 million’s worth of suspicious payments from Tembisa Hospital to the department’s now suspended chief financial officer, Lerato Madyo, in the weeks before her murder. The investigation revealed that Deokaran was assured by Madyo that her concerns had been escalated.

Department officials have previously been quoted saying Deokaran’s concerns weren’t escalated and Mokgethi maintained as much.

Mokgethi said the department had no records of an official request for a forensic investigation from Deokaran.

Bloom also asked if the MEC was, at any stage, aware of Deokaran’s concerns.

The MEC said no to this, and reiterated that “no formal report was tabled to the her department about any forensic investigation that was requested”.