Makhura: Gauteng govt to incorporate polygraph tests during lifestyle audits

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has said provincial government will be incorporating the use of polygraph tests, during lifestyle audits, in a bid to root out corruption.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a Gauteng legislature sitting in Johannesburg on Tuesday, he announced that he will be among senior government officials who will undergo the polygraph test process starting in September.

While polygraph graphs have not been proven to scientifically accurate, Makhura has referred to them as the gold standard to ascertain truth.

“To my understanding is, they also fact-check the consistency in what you have said, and the consistency of your responses,” he said.

The premier said the polygraph tests would not be restricted to politicians: “The lifestyle audits are going to be for all managers and everyone is management”.

Makhura added this process would primarily focus on big budget departments such as education and health.