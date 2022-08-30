'Law to take its own course' Ramaphosa on MPs questions about Phala Phala saga

The President has told National Assembly representatives that he won't be answering their questions on the matter just yet.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said he's not unwilling to answer questions on what transpired on his Limpopo farm in 2020, when foreign currency was allegedly stolen.

But he's told National Assembly representatives that he won't be answering their questions on the matter just yet.

During a question and answer session on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said he did not want it to appear that he didn't want to be held accountable.

The president said that law enforcement agencies had to be given the space to deal with the matter first.

“The most appropriate response from my side is for the law to take its own course. It is, for me, important that due process is followed, including the process that is going to unfold in Parliament, and I’d like to say I stand ready to cooperate with that process as well,” explained Ramaphosa.

But opposition parties were not happy with Ramaphosa's response, and said there were no legal impediments to him sharing the details.

The Economic Freedom Fighters' Floyd Shivambu said: “So, you must respond to the question about what happened in Phala Phala. The Reserve Bank responded to say that they have asked him about the origins of the dollars at Phala Phala, and he still has not responded to that”.