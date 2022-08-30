Kagiso community denies accusations of xenophobia behind protests

Gauteng’s West Rand was gripped by chaotic protests targeted at so-called zama-zamas following the gang rape of eight women on the set of a music video being shot near a mine dump.

JOHANNESBURG - Leaders of the Kagiso community have denied that xenophobia was behind deadly protests in the area earlier this month.

They said they were fighting for inclusion in the local artisanal mining economy.

Gauteng’s West Rand was gripped by chaotic protests targeted at so-called zama-zamas following the gang-rape of eight women on the set of a music video being shot near a mine dump.

This prompted police Minister Bheki Cele to deploy the tactical response team to quell the violence – in which at least one person died.

Fierce competition over small-scale mining saw locals burning the homes of zama-zamas – the majority of whom are believed to be from Lesotho.

Local councillor Lebawana Lesotho said while calm has been restored – tensions remain high.

He said the development of artisanal mining opportunities is a long-lasting solution.

Mogale City mayor Tyrone Graham said they had plans to ensure this happens but intervention from the national government was needed.

"It can work out however, it needs to be regulated as well as some mine dumps aren't in Mogale City or government property. They are still in the hands of private ownership, so they will need to be MOU's with the local community.

We want the local community to benefit from environmental protection.

Nqobile Khanyile from the Mineral Resources Department has encouraged residents to reach out to them for information and funding opportunities.