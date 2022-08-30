IEC: DA received the largest sum of donations during Q1 of 2022/23 - R16m

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Tuesday said the Democratic Alliance (DA) received the largest sum of donations to political parties during the first quarter of the 2022/23 financial year - close to R16 million.

The African National Congress (ANC) received the second largest amount at R10 million in funding during the same reporting period.

The commission has released figures of the 2022/23 first quarter disclosure report.

The DA, ANC, Action SA and Patriotic Alliance were the only four political parties to disclose donations made to them in the first quarter of the 2022/23 financial year.

A total of over R27 million was declared among these four parties, with the DA and the ANC accounting for 96% of the total.

The current report by the IEC showed a substantial drop in donations compared to the election period.

Action SA received donations of R750,000, while the Patriotic Alliance received a little over R300,000.

Interestingly, all of the Patriotic Alliance's donations came from party leader Gayton McKenzie.

The IEC is now in the second year of implementing the Political Party Funding Act, with the electoral watchdog declaring the first year a success.