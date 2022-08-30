Gugulethu residents want CoCT to tackle housing issues

Authorities said 14% of residents in the metro live in informal dwellings while a further one and a half percent are backyard dwellers.

CAPE TOWN - Gugulethu residents said the City of Cape Town can do more to address housing issues.

Residents were speaking during the handover of properties in the area following an eight-year-long wait.

Authorities said 14% of residents in the metro live in informal dwellings while a further 1.5% are backyard dwellers.

City officials said this illustrated the demand for urgent housing.

The City of Cape Town handed over 23 homes on Monday while many on the 340,000-strong housing list continue to wait despite being on the list for decades.

Mayco member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi said that the city was trying to accelerate housing projects despite facing a few stumbling blocks.

"We are working tirelessly to make sure that we deal with the backlog that is confronting us."

Guguglethu community leader Marc Matebe said that they were currently in a legal battle with the city to ensure that people are given what’s owed to them.

The City of Cape Town has vowed to house qualifying residents despite facing challenges with construction companies at some of its sites.