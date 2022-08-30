Bonteheuwel ward councillor flags ‘apparent extortion racket on CT central line’

Eyewitness News has learnt that a group of alleged gangsters on the Cape Flats made death threats against workers who have been employed to rebuild the line.

CAPE TOWN - Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie has raised the alarm on an apparent extortion racket playing out on the Cape Town central line.

Eyewitness News has learnt that a group of alleged gangsters on the Cape Flats made death threats against workers who have been employed to rebuild the line.

Monday’s work had to be postponed, as employees left the site fearing for their lives. The critical central corridor is not fully reopened yet, while the City of Cape Town carries out its own study to possibly take over rail services in the metro.

McKenzie said he has called a meeting with the Passenger Railway Agency of South Africa, Transnet, and the South African Police Service. “After consultation with the acting station commander, we will not tolerate extortion on this project, neither will we allow for the project to be halted,” he said.