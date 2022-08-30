Africa's leading contemporary art fair, FNB Art Joburg, returns for 15th edition

“Returning to the Sandton Convention Centre after two years is definitely a highlight, and we look forward to welcoming you all to not only witness the best in contemporary African art, but to engage with the people behind it through our dynamic talks programme,” said FNB Art Joburg managing director Mandla Sibeko.

JOHANNESBURG – Africa’s leading and longest-running contemporary art fair, FNB Art Joburg, returns for its first in-person presentation since 2019.

The 15th edition will be hosted at the Sandton Convention Centre from 2- 4 September.

“Returning to the Sandton Convention Centre after two years is definitely a highlight, and we look forward to welcoming you all to not only witness the best in contemporary African art, but to engage with the people behind it through our dynamic talks programme,” said FNB Art Joburg managing director Mandla Sibeko.

The all-encompassing programme for the 2022 art fair is curated into six specialised sections. These are the HUB, gallery LAB, MAX, ORG, AUX and ETC.

“We are excited to continue our journey of empowering African artists through FNB Art Joburg. FNB’s 15-year involvement, as a sponsor of the exhibition, demonstrates our commitment to support the creative economy which is an important economic pillar to our economic recovery. Our continent is home to world-class talent and there’s no better platform than FNB Art Joburg to showcase this,” said Head of FNB Brand Experience, Bonga Sebesho.

The HUB, the fair's central section, presents the best in contemporary art from across the continent - in line with the objective to be a quality, rather than quantity-focused, fair.

“Contemporary African art is an integral form of communication. It comments on, archives, and challenges the contexts we live in. Being visual, contemporary African art is a language that we can all listen to and engage with,” Sibeko told Eyewitness News.

Artwork by the 2022 FNB Art Prize winner, Dada Khanyisa. Picture: Supplied.

The MAX section of the fair houses installations or works with challenging scale while the ETC section will give fairgoers the opportunity to engage with master print and publishing houses.

The ORG section is a representation of Johannesburg’s seminal art institutions. Whether museums, universities, or private institutions, the section looks to redefine how people engage with organisations that were established for the good of the public.

“We hope that people see how rich the continent is with talent and that their support of the art industry continues throughout the year. We’re not just a fair where you look at art. We are a broad way of engaging with Johannesburg through its creativity. What we’re trying to do is make sure that our fair becomes the place where people go to for the best African content”said Sibeko.

Spanning talks, public lectures and audio essays, the AUX section will explore a plethora of topics including magic realism as practice, the role of arts writing, and art’s place in the metaverse.

The galleries presenting in the main section of the fair are Afriart Gallery, blank projects, Eclectica Contemporary, Everard Read, First Floor Gallery Harare, Gallery MOMO, Goodman Gallery, Guns & Rain, Kalashnikovv, SMAC Gallery, Stevenson, and WHATIFTHEWORLD.