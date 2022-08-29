Several former Transnet executives arrested

The Hawks said they are set to appear in the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court on Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Several former Transnet executives have been arrested through an arrangement with their legal representatives.

This comes as former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama will return to court on Monday in an R93-million fraud and corruption case.

The Hawks arrested Gama and four others in May.

They are also accused of contravening the Public Finance Management Act.

Siyabonga Gama, former Transet acting group CFO Garry Pita, former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi, Gupta linked regiments' shareholder Eric Wood and Trillian asset management director Daniel Roy are expected to return to the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

The four suspects appeared in court last month but the matter was postponed for further investigation.

The case relates to a 2012 Transnet contract to secure R30 billion in funding for more than 1,000 locomotives.

Consulting firm JB Morgan was awarded the tender in 2015.

It is alleged that the suspects colluded between July and October of that year to facilitate the cancellation of the JB Morgan contract.

The contract was then diverted to Trillian, a company linked to the Gupta brothers.

Over R93 million was paid to Trillian.