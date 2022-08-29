The Midday Report express: Ex-Transnet bosses in the dock, ANC-EFF beef and more

Duduzile Masuku | On this instalment of the Midday Report Express, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) responds to the arrests of former Transnet bosses, Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and others. Wayne Duvenage - Outa CEO.

As we said, a few Transnet bosses appeared in court on Monday. They have been at Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court. We get the update from Eyewitness News reporter Nokukhanya Mtambo.

The Tshwane Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is in Olievenhoutbosch protesting Mayor Randall Williams’s leadership. Major roads have been blocked. Obakeng Ramabodu, EFF Tshwane chairperson, speaks to Mandy.

Analysis: The ANC North West conference has concluded. During it, an ANC NEC member took a swipe at EFF leader Julius Malema. Rebone Tau - former member of the ANC Youth League national task team and author responds.

There’s a new court challenge to a controversial move by the Road Accident Fund to reject medical expense claims that have already been covered by medical aid. Eyewitness News senior reporter Bernadette Wicks gives us the details.

It will cost the taxpayer over R2 billion to rebuild Parliament. How long will it take, and where will the money come from? What will be the alternatives in the meantime? Lindsay Dentlinger has the report.

British American Tobacco South Africa says that almost 70% of all cigarettes consumed in South Africa now belong to black market brands. The international brand’s general manager in South Africa, Johnny Moloto, talks about the impact it has on the company.

