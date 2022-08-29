Standoff between taxi owners, drivers in Pietermaritzburg

Drivers have downed tools, alleging exploitation, poor pay, and non-adherence to labour laws.

JOHANNESBURG - There's a standoff between taxi owners and drivers in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

Drivers have downed tools, alleging exploitation, poor pay, and non-adherence to labour laws. Eyewitness News understands that several commuters have been left stranded - with no other means of going to work and school.

Allegations of worker exploitation in the company's multi-billion rand taxi industry are not new. Taxi drivers in Copesville are the latest to raise grievances. Spokesperson Mxolisi Nxumalo said: "workers earn very little, on Saturdays, they only pay us R90. The owners are always threatening to dismiss us, saying they can do so easily because we are not registered".

Santaco KwaZulu-Natal manager Sifiso Nchangasi says they acknowledge the workers' frustration, which has an impact on thousands of commuters. "We are discussing ways in which we can take the best care of drivers, because they are responsible for very expensive assets," said Nchangasi.

A meeting has been scheduled for Monday between aggrieved taxi drivers and owners, in a bid to resolve the tension.