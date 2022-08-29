RAF's new compensation policy creates barriers, say lawyers of claimant

The controversial policy states that all RAF offices must now reject claims for past medical expenses covered by medical aid.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for a man taking legal action against the Road Accident Fund (RAF) said a revised policy to clamp down on payments for past medical expenses creates a "barrier" to claiming compensation.

The controversial policy states that all RAF offices must now reject claims for past medical expenses covered by medical aid.

The RAF said the reason for this decision was on the grounds that claimants - in this regard - sustained no loss or incurred any expenses.

Multiple court challenges have since been launched, including one by Phineas Mawila - who suffered extensive injuries leaving him bed-bound for months following a car crash in 2017.

He has approached the high court in Pretoria to have the decision reviewed and set aside arguing that it's unconstitutional.