R93m corruption case against 5 Transnet executives postponed to October

The five executives accused of swindling tender funds from state-owned company Transnet will be back in court on 14 October.

JOHANNESBURG - The R93 million fraud and corruption case against some former Transnet executives has been postponed to October.

Former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama, former Transnet acting group CFO Garry Pita, and former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi appeared at the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court on Monday morning.

Gupta linked Regiments shareholder Eric Wood and Trillian asset management director - Daniel Roy also appeared.

The legal representatives of all five and the state agreed on the postponement after a request for the full disclosure and charge sheet to be placed on record.

The lawyers of the accused have asked that the draft documents be ready at least two weeks prior to the next appearance.

The case relates to a 2012 Transnet contract to secure R30 billion in funding for more than 1000 locomotives.

Accused number three Eric Wood will also be back in court next month to finalise matters in another matter.