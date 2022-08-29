Progressive Health Forum: McKenzie should face sanctions for migrants remarks

The call comes on the back of a statement that Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie made during a tombstone unveiling, in support of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba’s view that foreign nationals are a drain on South Africa’s resources.

JOHANNESBURG - The Progressive Health Forum has called for criminal sanctions against Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie.

The call comes on the back of a statement he made during a tombstone unveiling, in support of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba’s view that foreign nationals are a drain on South Africa’s resources.

Ramathuba was caught on video berating a Zimbabwean patient, saying her department was not a charity organisation.

In response to that video, McKenzie said: “We are saying that illegal foreign nationals should not even be in the country, because them being here is already a crime. They must thank their lucky stars I was not the leader of the country”.

Progressive Health Forum convener, doctor Aslam Dasoo, has condemned McKenzie’s comments saying its outlandish - even by the toxic standards of xenophobia. “The MEC should listen to this, and reflect on how she influenced this outcome. There must be no room in South Africa for anyone to spew such raw hatred, incitement to murder. The law has been clearly broken here,” said Dasoo.

Dasoo added that this was hate speech of the worst possible kind, given McKenzie’s leadership position.