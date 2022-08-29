Pretrial date expected in murder of queer community activist Sam Mbatha

Arthur Khoza, Thato Masetla, Junior Modse and Mahlatsi Nkuna aged between 19 and 22 were arrested for the murder.

RUSTENBURG - A pretrial date is expected in the murder of queer community activist Sam Mbatha when the four men accused of murder appear before the North West High Court on Monday morning.

Arthur Khoza, Thato Masetla, Junior Modse and Mahlatsi Nkuna aged between 19 and 22 were arrested for the murder.

Mbatha’s charred remains were found in the boot of a burnt out car in Potchefstroom in June last year.

Three of the four accused are out on bail while one suspect remains behind bars.

They were arrested five months after Mbatha’s murder.

Police said a tip-off led them to a house in Ikageng township where an axe with bloodstains was found.

DNA tests were conducted and results were a positive match to the victim.