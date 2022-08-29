Kwa Mai Mai residents complain of housing allocation corruption after fire

One person died and a hundred more were injured in the fire, which gutted over 450 homes.

JOHANNESBURG - Kwa Mai Mai residents complain of housing allocation corruption following a devastating fire three months ago.

One person died and a hundred more were injured in the fire, which gutted over 450 homes leaving many destitute.

The cause of the fire was still unknown.

It’s been almost three months since the fire swept through Kwa Mai Mai displacing hundreds of families.

Eyewitness News revisited the area and found that many were still homeless.

"This councillor does not help people. The people who live in those shacks are people we don't even know but they got houses. The problem is that they keep giving their family members houses but the people in need are left without homes."

But ward councillor Themba Mkhize said housing allocation was on track.

"We started accommodating people who live with no hope because their situation was dire, and I'm not aware of this fraudulent list for houses that are going around, and it has not gotten to me as the councillor."

Human settlements MMC, Mlungisi Mabaso agreed.

"All affected families or households were accommodated".

Mkhize said more houses would be handed over on Tuesday.