It will cost over R2bn and take 3 years to fix Parly following January fire

This has been revealed by the new secretary to Parliament, Xolile George, who on Monday said all technical assessments were completed.

Parliament is now faced with the conundrum of what to do in the meantime, and how the funds will be raised to carry out the restoration.

It’s been almost eight months since Parliament’s main buildings came under arson attack and the costs have now been counted to restore the damage.

“The fundamental question is what do we then to ensure that as much as we have experienced this disruption? Are there measures we are taking to make sure we restore and create stability and restore the function of Parliament given this reality we are facing?” asked George.

Parliament had been mulling over a temporary, modular structure for its sittings in the interim.

But this will cost over R600,000 and could take up to two years to build: “We have made our own quantification of what needs to be done, to prepare for the State of the Nation Address, as well as the sittings around the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement,” George added.

For now, Parliament said it’s talking to the City of Cape Town to lease the City Hall for its big event days, until bigger decisions are made.