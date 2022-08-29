Hollywoodbets runner dies after collapsing at Comrades Marathon

According to a post by the Hollywoodbets Athletics Club, Mzamo Mthembu - from the Toti branch - passed away while running the Comrades Marathon, after suffering complications along the route and collapsing in Pinetown.

The Hollywoodbets Athletics Club has confirmed that one of their athletes died after collapsing during the Comrades Marathon.

The club confirmed this on social media on Monday.

According to the post, Mzamo Mthembu - from the Toti branch - passed away while running the Comrades Marathon, after suffering complications along the route and collapsing in Pinetown.

The cause of his death is still unknown.

The Hollywoodbets running fraternity has extended their condolences to Mthembu's family and friends. On the running club's social media pages, people have also shared their condolences.