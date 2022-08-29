Go

Hollywoodbets runner dies after collapsing at Comrades Marathon

According to a post by the Hollywoodbets Athletics Club, Mzamo Mthembu - from the Toti branch - passed away while running the Comrades Marathon, after suffering complications along the route and collapsing in Pinetown.

Picture:Mzamo Mthembu. Credit: Hollywoodbets Athletics Club
Picture:Mzamo Mthembu. Credit: Hollywoodbets Athletics Club
29 August 2022 12:36

The Hollywoodbets Athletics Club has confirmed that one of their athletes died after collapsing during the Comrades Marathon.

The club confirmed this on social media on Monday.

According to the post, Mzamo Mthembu - from the Toti branch - passed away while running the Comrades Marathon, after suffering complications along the route and collapsing in Pinetown.

The cause of his death is still unknown.

The Hollywoodbets running fraternity has extended their condolences to Mthembu's family and friends. On the running club's social media pages, people have also shared their condolences.

"I am gutted 😢. To my #TeamPurpleWhereStarsShine⭐🌟✨ and the Mthembu family please accept my heartfelt condolences. May Mzamo's dearly departed SOUL REST IN ETERNAL PEACE and RISE IN GLORY 👐🀄. You have 🏃 the RACE. To the Mthembu family may ALMIGHTY'S PRESENCE surround you and WRAP HIS COMFORTING ARMS AROUND YOU ALL and GRANT YOU THE STRENGTH TO ENDURE THROUGH THIS TRAUMATIC PERIOD", said a Facebook user Lorraine A Ogle.



Another user Lindani Lih Mabhodla said "My brother my friend, my schoolmate is no more but why Lord why to him?
Rest In Peace BMW (Bongimusa Mzameleni Wiseman Mthembu).

This article first appeared on 702 : Hollywoodbets runner dies after collapsing at Comrades Marathon

Timeline

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA