Hollywoodbets runner dies after collapsing at Comrades Marathon
According to a post by the Hollywoodbets Athletics Club, Mzamo Mthembu - from the Toti branch - passed away while running the Comrades Marathon, after suffering complications along the route and collapsing in Pinetown.
The Hollywoodbets Athletics Club has confirmed that one of their athletes died after collapsing during the Comrades Marathon.
The club confirmed this on social media on Monday.
According to the post, Mzamo Mthembu - from the Toti branch - passed away while running the Comrades Marathon, after suffering complications along the route and collapsing in Pinetown.
The cause of his death is still unknown.
The Hollywoodbets running fraternity has extended their condolences to Mthembu's family and friends. On the running club's social media pages, people have also shared their condolences.
Tragic news about the athlete who unfortunately lost his life after collapsing in Pinetown. May his soul Rest in Peace #ComradesMarathon2022TheLifestyleTourist (@ms_tourist) August 29, 2022
RIP Mzamo Mthembu. #ComradesMarathon2022 pic.twitter.com/pSwyDF3nSaAndile Gogoda (@AndileGogoda) August 29, 2022
RIP Mzamo It is with a heavy heart to announce the passing of Hollywoodbets Athletics Club athlete Mzamo Mthembu (from the Toti branch)who was doing comrades marathon yesterday, he had complications along the route and collapsed in Pinetown and was taken to Westville Hospital pic.twitter.com/TPnCl0l9p2minister of durban (@niqita11) August 29, 2022
