Gayton Mackenzie launches attack on illegal migrants

JOHANNESBURG - Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton Mackenzie has launched a vitriolic attack against foreigners who are in the country illegally, saying he would go as far as disconnecting them from oxygen machines at hospitals.

He said he supported Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba's view that foreign nationals were draining South African resources.

Ramathuba has come under fire for her comments to foreigners which went viral.

Speaking during a tombstone unveiling for Nathaniel Julies, Mackenzie said he would go a step further to deal with foreigners adding that they were lucky he wasn't president.

"We are saying illegal foreigners should not even be in the country because them being here is a crime. They must thank their lucky stars I was not the leader of the country because I would walk into that hospital, I would unplug that gas that they are enjoying from South Africa and I would bring somebody from South Africa and I would connect them to the gas. If they must die they must die".

McKenzie said the country’s leaders were too diplomatic on the issue of foreign migrants.