Gauteng police hunt for gunman who killed off-duty officer

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have still not found the gunman who shot and killed an off-duty officer at a barbershop in Bramley view.

It's understood the warrant officer from the Sandton police station was getting a haircut on Friday when he was targeted by the attacker.

"The report indicates that an unknown man approached the police officer from behind and started swearing at him before firing two shots at him. The officer was declared dead at the scene. A search for the culprit is underway but no arrest has been made yet" said Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda.