'Attempt to save his own skin' - Cope retracts statement on Lekota suspension

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of the People (Cope) has retracted its earlier statement that its President, Mosiuoa Lekota, has been suspended.

The party released a statement earlier on Monday, citing that the reason for his suspension was the role that he plays in dividing the party. The announcement came amid mounting pressure for Lekota to step down as party leader.

However, the party's national chairperson Teboho Loate says the previous statement was issued by the deputy president Willie Madisha - in a hasty and desperate attempt to save his own skin, and those of his clique. Loate says Madisha is trying to confuse the public by spreading falsehoods.

Loate has added that Lekota remains in his position and serves as the party's leader in Parliament.