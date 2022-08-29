Go

Comrades Marathon boosts KNZ economy, says premier

The premier congratulated thousands of athletes at the finish line at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Sunday.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube at the 95th Comrades Marathon on Sunday 28 August 2022. Picture: @kzngov/Twitter.
29 August 2022 07:19

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the 95th Comrades Marathon was a much-needed boost to the province's economy.

She also thanked spectators for taking part in the 90km race.

Dube-Ncube said the province was still limping following April's devastating floods and last July's unrest.

"This event will bring millions into the local economy and ensure the stimulation of the different sectors of the economy," said the premier's spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya.

