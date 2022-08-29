Comrades Marathon boosts KNZ economy, says premier

The premier congratulated thousands of athletes at the finish line at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Sunday.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the 95th Comrades Marathon was a much-needed boost to the province's economy.

She also thanked spectators for taking part in the 90km race.