Comrades Marathon boosts KNZ economy, says premier
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the 95th Comrades Marathon was a much-needed boost to the province's economy.
The premier congratulated thousands of athletes at the finish line at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday.
She also thanked spectators for taking part in the 90km race.
Moses Mabhida Stadium: KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and entire executive council have paid tribute to the female winner of #ComradesMarathon2022 - Alexandra Morozova from Russia.KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) August 28, 2022
Dube-Ncube said the province was still limping following April's devastating floods and last July's unrest.
"This event will bring millions into the local economy and ensure the stimulation of the different sectors of the economy," said the premier's spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya.
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and all members of the provincial executive Council encouraging runners who are taking part in the 89km Comrades Marathon. #ComradesMarathon2022 pic.twitter.com/2Ye4OqO31IKZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) August 28, 2022