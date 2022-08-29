CoCT hands over 23 homes to beneficiaries

Some residents said they were accused of hijacking unfinished buildings in the area. Community leader Marc Mathebe says the City was simply taking too long to resolve the issues. "We were taken to court by the City of Cape Town. We beat them at that, in the High Court in Cape Town. Today people are moving into their houses," said Mathebe.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says dishonest construction companies are hampering the delivery of affordable housing to those in need.

Mayoral committee member for human settlements Malusi Booi said this is behind the delays in Gugulethu. The housing project is yet to be completed, eight years after construction started.

On Monday, Booi handed over 23 new homes to beneficiaries on its housing list. The highly contentious housing project near the City of Cape Town, has led to the City and some angry residents taking their fight to court.

Booi said the City is back on track to deal with the housing deadlock and plans to hand over all the 570 units. "There were contractors that we had procured at the time, they didn't have the capability to deliver at pace. So we had to go out, to make sure that we expedite the delivery," he said.

Residents are hoping that the remaining houses will be handed to them, by the end of the year.