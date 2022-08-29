Bangladeshi nationals living in CT shut businesses amid kidnappings

Aktar Pradan (37) was kidnapped on Friday in Portlands, Mitchells Plain.

CAPE TOWN - Bangladeshi nationals living in Cape Town say they are under attack.

Aktar Pradan (37) was kidnapped on Friday in Portlands, Mitchells Plain. The kidnappers are allegedly demanding R20 million for his release.

A community leader from Bangladesh said more and more of his countrymen were now shutting down their businesses.

Pradan, who has been running his shop for nearly 10 years in Cape Town, became the eighth Bangladeshi to be kidnapped in the metro this year. Now it seems that the spike in these business-related kidnappings is deterring Bangladeshis from staying in the country.

A friend of Pradan said he did not want his identity to be revealed, as it could put him in danger. “So many businesses are for sale now because people want to go back home,” he said.

The Bangladeshi nationals said they fear Pradan could be harmed, if they ask the police to intervene. They will therefore look to raise some money for his release.