Another Cape Town kidnapping incident raises safety concerns

CAPE TOWN - As concerns about increased kidnapping cases in the country are being raised another incident has been reported in Cape Town.

A video of 37-year-old Bangladeshi businessman, Aktar Pradhan being forced into the back of a car in Mitchells Plain has gone viral online.

Friday's incident comes just a week after six-year-old Shanawaaz Asghar was taken from his Kensington neighbourhood before he was later safely returned to his family.

Cape Town police's Joseph Swartbooi said three suspects stopped Pradhan's car.

"And when the victim got out of his vehicle the suspects forced him into their vehicle and fled the scene in an undisclosed direction. The suspects are yet to be arrested. We can confirm that no shots were fired. Mitchells Plain police are investigating a case of kidnapping and extortion."