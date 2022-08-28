We seek wisdom from Zuma, says ANC KZN on Nkandla visit

They say they believe Zuma - as a former head of the ANC should be able to guide them on how to create unity in the party.

NKANDLA - African National Congress (ANC) leaders from KwaZulu-Natal are visiting former president Jacob Zuma to seek guidance from him as a former party leader.

Zuma is currently serving the remainder of his 15 month prison term at home after being released on medical parole in September last year.

The party's newly-elected leadership - headed by provincial chairperson Sibonelo Duma said they have come to seek guidance and wisdom on certain issues.

The party’s visit is to get Zuma’s view on how to create unity.

A few religious leaders are also in attendance.