Wall of remembrance erected in Nathaniel Julies' honour 2 years after his death

The 16-year-old - who had Down Syndrome, was shot metres away from his home in August 2020, allegedly by police during a community protest in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - Eldorado Park residents gathered in their numbers on Sunday to commemorate the death of

Nathaniel Julies.

A wall of remembrance was been erected in his honour, while an unveiling ceremony was held earlier in the day.

He had been walking from a spaza shop where he had just bought biscuits.

Three officers - Cayleen Whiteboy, Voster Netshiongolo and Scorpion Ndyalvane are being tried for the murder.

The trial into Julies' murder was nearing its end at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court when presiding Judge Ramarumo Monama died earlier this year.

Now, after hearing testimony from 23 witnesses it's back to square one.

Julies’ mother Bridget Harris said she is still holding on to the hope of justice.

"I'm hopeful at this point in time and I would love to see justice prevailing".

Last year, the Patriotic Alliance erected a tombstone at the entrance to the block of flats where he lived and breathed his last breath.

The community gathered at the same spot on Sunday on the two year anniversary of Nathaniel's death to remember him, and unveil his tombstone.

Harris spoke of how happy she is that her son has not been forgotten.

"It's overwhelming. The Patriotic Alliance is standing beside me. You know we're moving forward and they showed us they can be here for the family."

A wall of remembrance in honour of Nathaniel Julies at the spot where he was killed. Picture: EWN/Dominic Majola.

The unveiling ceremony of Nathaniel Julies held in Eldorado Park on 28 August 2022. Picture: EWN/Dominic Majola