Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation calls for harsher sentences for GBV perpetrators

CAPE TOWN - The Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation has called for harsh sentences for gender-based violence perpetrators.

Dozens of students, NGOs and various stakeholders gathered at Beacon Bay Sports field in East London on Saturday to mark the third year anniversary of Mrwetyana's violent death.

The first year University of Cape Town (UCT) student was raped and murdered by Luyanda Botha - a Post Office worker in 2019.

Botha received three life sentences and will not be eligible for parole until he serves 25 years.

The foundation's Thobeka Msengana said South African women continue to live in constant fear.

"We are not feeling safe in South African streets and for us to feel safe as women we need to walk in groups. We want this to end that we want to make sure that our government understands that we need our homes, our communities, to be safe for females and young girls."